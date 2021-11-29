Bar J Wranglers prepare for benefit concert

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The well known singing and comedy group known as the Bar J Wranglers are performing one more time as a benefit for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

The concert, which will be Monday, Nov. 29, is the 10th annual concert.

Olivia Stauffer of the Idaho Falls rescue mission says the proceeds from the ticket sales will go on to fund their "programs, shelters and services."

The concert has meant a lot for the community over the years, and while the mission is sad to see the concert go, they feel honored that the group its continuing to perform with the benefit on Monday.

The Bar J Wranglers also have a rich history of giving back to the community. "Babe" Humphrey said, "We just feel that we have to give back when we can."

The concert will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium.