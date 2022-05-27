Avoid the area: Police respond to vehicle collision

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 6:00 p.m. A rollover crash on North Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls has blocked at least one lane of traffic going north.

Investigators are scanning the area by ground and drone to figure out what happened near the Kia dealership late Friday afternoon.

We are told one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are asking we avoid the area until further notice.

There is no word on how long the investigation and clean up will take.

ORIGINAL: Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire are responding to a significant vehicle collision in the area of 1200 N Woodruff near Stones Kia between Lincoln Road and Kerney Street.

Officials ask you avoid the area to allow first responders space needed to care for those involved and to investigate the collision.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.