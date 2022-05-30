Caribou-Targhee National Forest to start selling firewood permits

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest will start selling firewood permits for personal use beginning June 1, 2022.

Firewood may be purchased for $6.25 a cord with a minimum purchase of four cords. Additional cords may be purchased for $6.25 a cord, up to a maximum of 8 cords per household.

The minimum cost of a firewood permit is $25.

Other forest products, including transplant permits and post and pole permits, will be available at this time as well. Contact your local ranger district for availability.

Permits are valid until November 30, 2022, and must be in possession while collecting forest products, with tags visible at the time of transport.

Permits are offered in person at all eight district office locations. You can also receive them by calling one of the district offices in advance to arrange payment and pick up, or have them mailed to you.

Additionally, firewood permits are available at the following vendor locations:

Hillview Gas Station in Ririe

Central Service in Malad

CAL Ranch in Pocatello

Stokes True Value in Preston

Caribou-Jack’s Trading Company in Soda Springs

If you choose to have your permit mailed, allow time to receive them before collecting forest products. With your firewood permit purchase, you will receive the permit, tags, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest terms and conditions handout and a ranger district firewood map to help you locate firewood in the appropriate area.

“Firewood is an important commodity for many individuals in Idaho,” said Tom Silvey, Caribou-Targhee

National Forest Timber Program Manager.

When gathering firewood, permits allow for the harvest of down or standing dead wood only. It is important to use firewood from local sources to prevent the spread of invasive species. Firewood availability may be limited due to the decline of insect and disease activity and other naturally occurring factors that create dead trees for firewood. Less traveled roads may be more likely to have firewood available. Expect to travel further and search more than in past years.

Not all lands on the National Forests are open to firewood cutting. Consult the firewood map to be sure you are in an area where cutting is permitted. It is your responsibility to be certain you are not trespassing on private land. Cutting information and maps are available on the Forest website.

National Forests across the nation have been providing a substantial amount of firewood for the public since the 1970s, which has continued to grow as more households in America are adopting practices to reduce energy and fossil fuel consumption. Selling firewood permits also aids in fire prevention by removing burnable material from the forest floor.

Contact information for all the Caribou-Targhee Ranger Districts is below: