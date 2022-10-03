Johnson Brothers longtime CEO retires at 80

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Johnson Brothers longtime CEO and President David Sargis is officially retiring and marking the occasion on his 80th birthday.

An open house will be held in his honor from 3:30p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Johnson Brothers showroom at 223 Basalt Street in Idaho Falls.

“David has been a major influence and mentor in my life as well as to the entire company,” co-owner and nephew Chris Sargis said. “He’s helped this small family business grow into one of the West’s premiere providers of custom and hard-to-find architectural building products for both new construction and small niche projects alike.”

Sargis has been with Johnson Brothers for more than 60 years and has been instrumental in the growth and architectural sophistication of Idaho Falls, supplying products and custom millwork for notable buildings such as the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, Melaleuca headquarters, numerous schools and medical complexes and the art-deco inspired Idaho Falls Temple.

“I’m leaving the company in very capable hands. Daily operations are overseen by Fifth-generation family representatives Zac Bodily (Son in-law and current President) and Chris Sargis (Nephew and current Vice President),” Sargis said. “The hardest thing about retiring is not getting to see the J-Bros family every day; plus bumping into the contractors and customers that I’ve gotten to know so well over the years. It’s a lifestyle and career that I’ve loved.”

Johnson Brothers, with locations in Idaho Falls and Boise, keeps a large-in stock inventory of a broad spectrum of products from the unique and niche, to every-project items.

Johnson Brothers has been family-owned and operated for nearly 115 years.