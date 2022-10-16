Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
October 15, 2022
Boo at the Zoo starts Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The little ghost and goblins are getting ready to visit the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.

Boo at the Zoo is this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls’ largest Halloween event features family-friendly costume contests. The contest run each night from 6 to 7 p.m. With trick-or-treat stations and games, explore the beautiful lights and pumpkins around the zoo. Save money and time by buying your Boo tickets in advance.

Advanced tickets are $7 each for ages 3 and up ($10 each at the door on event days); 2 and under are free.

You can get tickets online at https://bit.ly/3BosPz9 or buy them with cash at Broulim’s (Ammon location only). 

Zoo memberships, guest passes, discounts or any other promo tickets are not valid for Boo at the Zoo.

