Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County.

The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver of a 2015 Kia Rio was westbound on US26. The driver of the Cobalt proceeded through the intersection and struck the Kia. The Kia drove off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and the power pole was knocked down.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was occupied by a 31-year-old-female, of Idaho Falls, who was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Kia Rio was occupied by a 25-year-old-male, of Rigby, who was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The drivers of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts. Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to repair the power pole.

Westbound traffic on US26 was blocked for approximately two hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.