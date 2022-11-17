Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 9:46 AM
Published 9:00 AM

Idaho Falls Zoo to host Thanksgiving break camps

Idaho Falls Zoo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - What are you going to do with the kids during Thanksgiving break?

The Idaho Falls Zoo will host camps for kids in grades K through eight during Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. These one-day camps provide fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds. 

Registration is open and space is limited. For more information, click here. If you’re a zoo member, be sure to sign into your account first to receive the membership discount. If you have questions, contact Shelby Gold at sgold@idahofallszoo.org or call (208) 612-8254.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content