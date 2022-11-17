Idaho Falls Zoo to host Thanksgiving break camps

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - What are you going to do with the kids during Thanksgiving break?

The Idaho Falls Zoo will host camps for kids in grades K through eight during Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. These one-day camps provide fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds.

Registration is open and space is limited. For more information, click here. If you’re a zoo member, be sure to sign into your account first to receive the membership discount. If you have questions, contact Shelby Gold at sgold@idahofallszoo.org or call (208) 612-8254.