Retro X, a pop culture celebration, starts Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A pop-culture celebration makes its way to southeast Idaho with Idaho Falls Retro X.

This isn't the first time a Comic-Con like event has come to southeast Idaho, but the organizers say it's never been done to this scale.

Retro X will have classic toys, comics, video games and a cosplay competition for all ages. The event will even host special guests like the 501 Stormtroopers Legion.

Admission is $5, but you can get $2 off if you bring a can to support the Community Food Basket. The food basket director, Ariel Jackson, tells us this is their first partnership of the summer.

"That's actually when we really kind of struggle here at the food pantry," Jackson said. "...So when events like this offer a discount or an incentive or something to bring food to that event, that really helps us out. It helps offset some of the lack of food that we have in the warehouse during the summer."

She encourages people attending the event to donate; peanut butter, mac & cheese, cans of chili and other canned or boxed food that children can prepare at home while their parents work.

Retro X was originally organized by local comic and toy collector's Brandon Kimball and Phillip Langston as a classic toy show. But as more people got involved, they say it grew to a celebration of all types of current and retro pop-culture.

"We realized that we're we're actually turning into more of a convention than a toy show," Kimball said. "So we decided to run with that and grow it off of that."

The pair recognized a gap for fans like them to gather in the area. They hope, unlike events in the past, to build a business driven convention that will create a sustainable, affordable event for local fans to come and enjoy.

The fun starts Saturday at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the recreation center at 520 Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls.