CEI Foundation’s Annual Great Race for Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Competitors at the Snake River Landing Waterfront embraced their inner super spy at the College of Eastern Idaho's Great Race for Education.

The large scale scavenger-hunt sends teams of runners across downtown Idaho Falls, where they compete in challenges to unlock their secret agent skills.

"The challenges they do, they're all spy themed," Dave Facer, CEI Foundation Executive Director explains. "It adds to the fun and the excitement of what we're trying to do."

The unique event originated in 2008 to rally community support around the CEI Foundation, their efforts to supply student scholarships, and bring organizations together to create a sense of camaraderie.

"It helps us allow to do our work," says Facer. "We are able to make some real change with a lot of people through scholarships and the other things that we're doing."

The organizers hope to raise $60,000 through the race.