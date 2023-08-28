Firefighter recruits learn critical step in fighting fires

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - First responders are always trying to train and make sure they know how to do their jobs as quickly and efficiently as possible. On Monday, Idaho Falls Fire firefighters got a chance to practice breaching a roof.

"It's a great opportunity for them to get some experiences and chainsaws and being up on roofs and get some practice doing it. The reason we usually will be cutting a hole on a roof is to be able to create a chimney effect, in essence, is that we going to let the smoke and heat out of the building," IFFD Captain Ryan Carlson said.

That hole in the roof can prove to be a great piece of help for the firefighters as they fight the fire in your home.

"It's just like putting a fireplace in your house that allows the smoke to leave the room and get the heat to burn cleaner. So, that way we're able to see most fires aren't like what you see on TV that it's nice and clear and you get to see the flame. Usually, it's black and you can't see the inside of your hand in front of you. So, as if we cut a hole in the roof, it's able to allow that smoke to leave and be able to make it easier to see and find things, " Carlson said.

The training also served as a good reminder for the veteran firefighters in the department.

"This is a really unique shaped roof, so there's not every roof's a little different. And so to be able to get your feet on a metal roof, that's going to be really slippery, that has a little bit of an angle to it with potential to fall off of it. It helps you get confidence in your abilities and be able to operate a saw and you can't really replicate it, cutting plywood on props that we have. So having actual houses like this that are donated makes our job a lot safer and gives us a lot more experience," Carlson said.

The next step for the firefighters is to get in some live burn practice Tuesday at the same place.