Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office launches program to help inmates after incarceration

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is excited to launch a new program at the Bonneville County Jail for inmates.

The I.G.N.I.T.E. (Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education) Program, an educational resource for inmates, is part of a National Sheriff’s Association nation-wide jail initiative that prepares inmates for release.

The program started in Genesee County, Michigan, in 2021 under the leadership of Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Inmates enrolled in I.G.N.I.T.E. can spend two hours a day, five days a week in classes or courses to earn credits toward a GED, learn a skilled trade, or take enrichment courses in everything from American Sign Language to Financial Literacy.

This opportunity helps inmates define their interests and work toward employment after graduation.

Over the last two years, I.G.N.I.T.E. has launched in eight counties across the country, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is proud to implement this valuable resource for inmates in our jail. “We recognize the need for resources like I.G.N.I.T.E. to help citizens, who are returning to our community following incarceration, create a better path. Their reintegration and responsible participation in our community is vital for them and our community’s long-term success,” Sheriff Sam Hulse says, “This is a way for them to take control of their future in a productive way as they re-enter the community through education and rehabilitation.”

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office will officially launch of the I.G.N.I.T.E. program.