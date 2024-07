The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber’s "Liberty on Parade" is set to begin at 9 a.m. on July 4.

Local News 8 will broadcast and stream the parade live.

Todd Kunz and Linda Larsen will host the parade, with special guests Jay Hildebrandt, Karole Honas, and Steve Cannon.

You can watch the parade on Local News 8 on ABC (Channel 8-1) or watch the parade live above.