TRAFFIC ALERT: Work on traffic signal to be done on Yellowstone at Cliff Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls city crews will be working on installing pedestrian traffic signal buttons and poles at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Cliff Street on Wednesday.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. Traffic lights will be covered so traffic can flow through Yellowstone Highway without interruption.

Temporary stop signs will be placed at Cliff and Maple Streets.

It's anticipated the work will be completed by the end of the day.