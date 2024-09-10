Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Beware the pest problems you can’t see

Pests like cockroaches, mice and house flies can carry harmful bacteria into your home.
National Pest Management Association
Pests like cockroaches, mice and house flies can carry harmful bacteria into your home.
By
today at 11:11 AM
Published 5:40 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The fall season is almost upon us, which can mean new pest problems around the home. During the colder seasons, pests seek food and shelter indoors.

You might not see them, but pests like cockroaches, mice and house flies can carry harmful bacteria into your home. These pests can be dangerous by swabbing their feet, tails, and underbellies, spreading the invisible bacteria they carry. 

"Pests are more than unwanted house guests – they can spread bacteria that contribute to serious food-borne illnesses like E. coli, salmonella, and campylobacter. This can cause anything from stomach cramps and diarrhea to more serious complications that require medical attention," said National Pest Management Association (NPMA) Medical Advisor, Dr. Jorge Parada. "The reality is clear: don’t underestimate pests, because the health risks they pose are very real.” 

To learn how to protect yourself and your home from these pests and bacteria the carry, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content