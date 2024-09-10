Beware the pest problems you can’t see

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The fall season is almost upon us, which can mean new pest problems around the home. During the colder seasons, pests seek food and shelter indoors.

You might not see them, but pests like cockroaches, mice and house flies can carry harmful bacteria into your home. These pests can be dangerous by swabbing their feet, tails, and underbellies, spreading the invisible bacteria they carry.

"Pests are more than unwanted house guests – they can spread bacteria that contribute to serious food-borne illnesses like E. coli, salmonella, and campylobacter. This can cause anything from stomach cramps and diarrhea to more serious complications that require medical attention," said National Pest Management Association (NPMA) Medical Advisor, Dr. Jorge Parada. "The reality is clear: don’t underestimate pests, because the health risks they pose are very real.”

To learn how to protect yourself and your home from these pests and bacteria the carry, click here.