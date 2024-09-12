Beware: It’s Hobo spider’s mating season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - You might be seeing a lot more hobo spiders around your home lately. That is because it's their mating season, which runs from June to October.

These spiders are fairly easy to recognize because they spin their webs into the shape of downward funnels.

Hobo spiders are not really something to worry about. They don't crawl very high, and their bites are generally harmless and rarely cause pain.

"They're really not considered to be that relevant anymore in terms of the medically relevant spiders. So those guys are more the brown recluses and the black widows, that you need to worry about," said National Pet Management Association Entomologist, Laura Rosenwald.

If a spider bites you, it's recommended to catch it and bring it to the doctor so they can know how to handle the situation.

