Homeowners express concerns for potential new expressway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A proposed road plan has some people concerned. They're worried about a new expressway being built over their homes.

Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) is hosting an open house next Tuesday. A flier was posted on some local doors about an open house to discuss a new expressway that would be built south of Idaho Falls and connect I-15 with 45th East.

The plan is to help relieve traffic in the future, but the map has Idaho Falls resident Ralph Herbert worried about what the expressway could mean for him and his neighbors.

"Looking at the map, I have...concerns that it was going to come close to our property and wondering why it was being proposed and where it was being proposed," Herbert said. "It was actually coming...directly over my house."

Local News 8 spoke with Aaron Berger, DKS Associates' Transportation Engineer, who is involved with the study, to learn more. He says the lines shown on the map are just general ideas. So, it’s basically a rough draft.

"This is long-range planning. We're looking out 20 to 30 years into the future and trying to figure out how we can best position the city to manage congestion at that point," Berger said.

The meeting next week is meant to discuss the proposed plans.

"We welcome all the comments," said Berger. "Those are very helpful because that gives us a good basis to start off of when this project's ready to move to a next phase."

Since this is just in the planning stage, there is no funding to begin the project.

The open house is Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Activity Center (1575 North Skyline Drive).