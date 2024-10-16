Idaho Falls sets leaf collection schedule

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Falls News Release) – Courtesy of the Idaho Falls Street Division, residents will once again receive help with leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 28.

City residents may rake their leaves – free of branches and other debris – into the curb one week prior to their scheduled collection date. The Street Division will then do a one-time collection of the loose leaves and haul them away. Street Division personnel may arrive one or two days earlier than the scheduled collection date to remove the larger piles with heavy equipment.

Moving all vehicles and trailers off the street during leaf collection allows the operators to collect as many leaves as possible with the heavy equipment. Once the heavy equipment has collected the larger piles, a street sweeper will then come along to sweep up the remaining leaves.

According to city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13 feet above the road surface at the curb and 15 feet above the road surface at the centerline to allow room for the street sweepers and heavy equipment operators to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or trees.

The last leaf collection date is Nov. 22. The schedule will not repeat unless weather conditions are favorable for leaf collection. Schedule may vary slightly due to weather or volume.

For those who would rather bag the leaves, the Sanitation Division will provide a one-time curbside collection of bagged leaves. The bags cannot weigh more than 50 pounds each. To schedule a bag collection call the Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491. Residents can also take bagged leaves to the Bonneville County Transfer Station for no charge. The City of Idaho Falls does not provide bags for bagged leaf collection.

If leaves are blocked by an object in the curb, if there are branches or other debris mixed with the leaves, or if residents are unable to get the leaves curbside prior to their scheduled collection date, they can either request a special collection or they can bag their leaves and schedule a bulk collection with the Sanitation Division. Special collections are not guaranteed and are only conducted if city personnel are ahead of schedule and have additional time available and weather conditions permit.

For questions, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

LEAF COLLECTION MAP & SCHEDULE *Zoom in to see addresses and other details or click the search tool on the top right and enter the address to zoom right to it.