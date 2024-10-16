Idaho Falls Zoo prepares for annual Halloween event

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo is getting ready for its annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween event. Local News 8 got a peek at the decorations Wednesday to see what’s in store for visitors this year.

Boo at the Zoo will feature several vendors, along with games and activities for kids. There will also be a costume contest each night on the main stage.

Some of the zoo’s scarier animals will be featured in the education center carnival.

"I suspect they'll be animals like our big Madagascar hissing cockroaches or millipedes or tarantulas," said Idaho Falls Zoo Executive Director, David Pennock.

Boo at the Zoo will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. Local News 8 will be handing out treats in the pavilion area, so stop by and stay hi.

You can find more information about the event here.