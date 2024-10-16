Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Zoo prepares for annual Halloween event

Boo at the Zoo will feature plenty of activities for kids
Noah Farley
Boo at the Zoo will feature plenty of activities for kids
By
today at 4:38 PM
Published 5:14 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo is getting ready for its annual Boo at the Zoo Halloween event. Local News 8 got a peek at the decorations Wednesday to see what’s in store for visitors this year.

Boo at the Zoo will feature several vendors, along with games and activities for kids. There will also be a costume contest each night on the main stage.

Some of the zoo’s scarier animals will be featured in the education center carnival.

"I suspect they'll be animals like our big Madagascar hissing cockroaches or millipedes or tarantulas," said Idaho Falls Zoo Executive Director, David Pennock.

Boo at the Zoo will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. Local News 8 will be handing out treats in the pavilion area, so stop by and stay hi.

You can find more information about the event here.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content