INL teaches kids STEM at Museum of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho National Laboratory helped kids learn more about STEM at the Museum of Idaho on Tuesday.

Over 900 students from several districts came to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in fun hands-on ways.

Cathy Riddle, Idaho Section of the American Nuclear Society’s Chemistry Outreach Chair, taught the kids about chemistry with live demonstrations.

"A lot of young children think [they] can never go into [STEM] or it's too hard," she said. "So we spend a day with them to show them that science is fun."

The students were in awe when Riddle taught them about fluorescence, opposite magnetic charges, and used vinegar and baking soda to simulate a high explosive.

Riddle explains what her favorite part about teaching kids is. "When they let out a scream because they've seen something new and it's just fascinating to them. And then they ask questions...of how it works and can they do it again?" she said.