Why there was no water going over the falls in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The water levels over the falls have been lowered so crews can remove driftwood and debris.

The levels were lowered by Idaho Falls Power Wednesday night.

Significant accumulation of logs and debris were observed on the weir and below the falls, prompting this necessary action, the city said in a news release.

No water was seen falling over the falls on Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2024, because crews were clearing driftwood and debris.

On Thursday morning, the falls were not flowing as crews worked to saw and cut the driftwood and logs into smaller pieces.

They said to lower the water levels; the power company slightly increased the generation at the city's hydroplant. 2,900 cubic feet per second (CFS) of water was passing through the plant Wednesday and can be increased up to a capacity of 6,000 CFS. By increasing generation, the water levels in the pond upstream of the waterfalls decrease by approximately 3-4 inches.

Water flow is expected to resume Thursday afternoon.