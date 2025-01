IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash north of Idaho Falls.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the crash on the corner of 5th East and 81st North at about 10:45 p.m.

2 cars were involved.

One slid into somebody's front yard.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.