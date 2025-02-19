Unleash your inner artist – Saturday in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM) is inviting members of the Southeast Idaho Community to unleash their inner artists. Saturday, February 22nd, TAM is hosting its annual Community Day sponsored by the Idaho Environmental Coalition.

"We’re throwing open our doors from 10 AM to 4 PM with FREE admission all day long," write Art Museum staff. "But that’s not all — from 10 AM to 2 PM, we’ll be hosting a free, hands-on art project perfect for all ages and skill levels."

This year's project focuses on Japanese Notan Art, a design concept that explores the balance of positive and negative space.

"Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just discovering your creative side, our friendly staff will be there to guide you," said TAM communications director Chloe O’Laughlin. "It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to create together and explore the captivating world of art. Wander through our galleries, be inspired by the incredible artwork on display, and then let your own creativity flow with our Notan project."

Admission is free all day. The Notan art project will be available from 10 AM to 2 PM.

We believe that art is for everyone, and Community Day is our way of sharing that passion with the community," said O'Laughlin. "So, gather your family and friends and join us for a day filled with art, laughter, and inspiration. We can’t wait to see you there, ready to unleash your inner artist!"