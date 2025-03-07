Ammon mayor addresses state of city

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti spoke to citizens at the state of the city address Friday. He says Ammon is in a strong place right now, but there is still great work to do.

Mayor Coletti addressed a major concern in the city—the streets. He says Ammon’s tax levy is so low it makes it impossible to save for street work. That’s why he says the council determined the city needs a dedicated funding source for the streets.

A $1.25 million levy was passed in November to improve Ammon's streets, but there's only so much that can be done with that.

"You're not going to get a massive road improvement with $1.25 million. But each year that's applied, you will see improvements throughout the city."

Mayor Coletti encourages Ammon citizens to reach out to the city if they have questions or concerns.