City of Idaho Falls receives prestigious Idaho Award for Leadership in Energy Efficiency

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls’ ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption have been recognized with the Idaho Award for Leadership in Energy Efficiency.

The award honors the city’s commitment to reducing energy consumption and lowering costs for local taxpayers through energy-efficient lighting upgrades. In 2023 alone, Idaho Falls Power’s energy efficiency projects in the City of Idaho Falls saved over 711,267 kilowatt-hours (kWh) across 11 city-owned facilities, cutting energy use and reducing taxpayer costs by more than $50,000 annually.

“It is an honor for our city to receive the Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award from the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “It’s a major benefit that the city owns its own electric utility that focuses on cost-effective energy conservation programs and that other city departments, like other residents, get to implement these win-win energy-saving projects.”

Idaho Falls Power is proud of its various programs to help both residential and business customers save energy and money. Improving energy efficiency across the city also helps keep Idaho Falls Power’s rates among the lowest in the nation for all residents.

“It may seem like a small thing to replace a single light bulb or upgrade an inefficient heating system to a ductless heat pump, but when these savings add up across the city, the impact is significant,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “Building new generation resources to meet our growing cities needs is complex and expensive, so cost-effective conservation projects help our customers and the utility save money.”

Statewide, projects from applicants for the Idaho Award for Leadership in Energy Efficiency saved 6,753,766 kWh of energy, resulting in over $384,582 in savings. These energy-saving projects also increase the resilience and reliability of the region’s electric grid.

Idaho Falls Power offers an online assessment to help homeowners, landlords, and property management firms understand its energy efficiency programs and identify those they may qualify for. Anyone interested in learning more about the conservation programs and rebates offered is encouraged to visit the website at www.ifpower.org or call (208) 612-8430.