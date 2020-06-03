Tax Commission customer-service counters open as June 15 deadline nears

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Tax Commission’s customer-service counters have reopened in time to help taxpayers navigate the June 15 deadline for state income tax returns.

The Tax Commission asks visitors follow social distancing guidelines by staying 6 feet apart from each other and wearing a mask.

Go online to tax.idaho.gov/visit to find office locations and hours.

All offices have a drop box for returns and payments.

E-filing your return is the safest and easiest way to file this year.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to get information on free e-filing options for many taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less.

If you owe taxes, use the free Quick Pay service on the Tax Commission website.

Some e-file providers also offer a free direct debit payment option.



To contact the Tax Commission: