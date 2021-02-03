Helicopter crash kills 3 Idaho National Guard members
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Guard will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Gowen Field. You can watch it below.
Three Idaho Army National Guard members are dead after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
All three personnel aboard were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard participating in a routine training flight.
“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”
Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer confirmed the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Once the Emergency Transmitter Locator device aboard the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews located the aircraft and personnel. The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation will begin promptly.
Names of the deceased have yet to be released until next of kin have been notified.
Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
Comments
2 Comments
My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of these pilots. My uncle was killed in Viet Nam in 1969 on a plane that was going up for routine flight. On the way back to Chu Lai Air Base, the plane crashed into a mountain in the fog. The pilots’ knee map showed the top of the mountain as 1,000 feet lower than what it actually was. This accident caused tremendous pain for all our family and my uncle’s wife and other loved ones. So sorry for all the pain this accident is going to cause. RIP brave pilots.
A very fine example of why ALL non-serving civilians should ALWAYS thank the enlisted/veterans for their service!
Statistically (SWAG, here); chances of active-duty personnel dying in a helicopter crash ARE small: maybe 1 in 1,000,000? Chances of active ‘National Guard’ personnel? A fraction of THAT number.
Which–if you are an ‘average’ civilian–is still well over a thousand times what YOURS are.* 😉
A man or woman who volunteers for military service, by DEFINITION, exposes themselves to manners of death or injury the ‘average’ American civilian cannot grasp.
If for this reason ONLY, we OWE it to tell these people how much we appreciate their SERVICE!
My most sincere posthumous gratitude to these men and my deepest sympathy to their survivors!
*See also; mortar explosions, ‘friendly’ fire, etc. etc. etc.