Allergies are kicking up

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the return to springtime temperatures, allergy season is back. We have seen an increase in sneezing, coughing, and runny noses across our region.

It's more than just pollen that is affecting it too. Snow mold is another contributor for our allergies. This mold comes in the form of old, dirty snow that melts and then evaporates a harmful gas.

The rapid change of weather conditions from week to week hasn't helped too much either.

"The wind and the weather has been fluctuating so much," family nurse practitioner Vickie Blair said. "I think it's affected people a little bit more. You know, we had the green grass come and then we got snow, which predisposes for like snow mold. And so just depending upon their sensitivity. But the wind really seems to add to it."

Tips on combating allergies include taking medicine even when you are fully healthy and finding the true source of your allergies.

"If you don't know what your allergy is, have your provider, your primary care send you over, get an appointment and find out what they are. No sense in being miserable if you don't have to be."