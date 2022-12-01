Skip to Content
Idaho
By
Updated
today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:48 PM

Winter storm closes I-15 north of Dubois

511

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Due to multiple slide-offs and deteriorating conditions, Interstate 15 between Dubois and the Montana State Line is currently closed while personnel work to clear the road.

Winter weather conditions are causing difficulties in the mountain passes where snow and ice are accumulating on roads. 

In addition, ITD has already experienced its third snowplow strike of the season near Soda Springs when a semi collided with a plow, apparently totaling both vehicles. While both drivers appear okay this means one less plow on the roads of East Idaho this winter.

The Idaho Transportation Department asks all motorists to check https://511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep abreast of road closures and road conditions. In addition, motorists should slow down, avoid passing plows on the right, and drive defensively.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content