Messiah Sing-in traditions continues Dec. 18

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium.

All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas.

Performers will include a full choir and orchestra, as well as several talented soloists. This year’s soloists include Rachel Keppner, Andrew Hansen, Linda Haffner, Vanessa Hudman, Sean Coletti, Karin Dance, Jean-Michel Knickerbocker, Rachel Barton, Spencer Willis, Lili DeForest, Caryn Marlowe and Chantel Goodwin.

Audience members should consider bringing their Handel’s Messiah books to the performance so they can sing along with the choir numbers. Specifically, the audience will be invited to sing-along with the songs, “And The Glory of the Lord,” “And He Shall Purify,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God,”the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and to conclude the program, “Worthy is the Lamb that was Slain.”

Admission is free, but audience members are invited to bring one nonperishable food item for donation to the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.