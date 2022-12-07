Skip to Content
Idaho
Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism seeking commission applicants

Serve Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is seeking applicants from across the state to serve a three-year term.

The commission is seeking the following individuals:

  • A representative from a local labor organization.
  • A representative from a local Indian tribe.
  • A representative from higher education.
  • A representative from the volunteer sector.
  • A representative with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults (ages 55 and older) in volunteer service.

Gov. Little will select and appoint members. To learn more about commissioner requirements visit Serve Idaho Resources.

All interested applicants should contact Renee Bade at renee.bade@labor.idaho.gov for application information. Applications must be submitted to Serve Idaho by Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, for consideration.

