Idaho Department of Labor earns recognition from Tableau

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Labor’s research team has earned recognition for the visual way they display Idaho’s weekly unemployment claim data on Idaho’s labor market information page.

The department received the recognition from Tableau, a visual analytics platform that uses data to solve problems. Labor’s charts and data were featured on Tableau’s website as an example of an interactive government data visualization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor market information director Salvador Vazquez said the company hand-picked Labor as an example and to be featured is an honor.

“It’s an honor to be handpicked by a company of this magnitude,” Vazquez said. “The underlying message is we are meeting the needs of our constituents and we do good work.”

The labor market information page recognized by Tableau involves an interactive chart where users can toggle between dates, county and year to find the data they need.

To see the featured charts, visit https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.