Idaho State Police teams up with Broulim’s to help feed those in need this Christmas

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - For the sixth straight year, Idaho State Police is working with Broulim's to provide meals to those in need across eastern Idaho.

It's a project that started back in early November. State troopers went out to different Broulim's locations across eastern Idaho to seek donations for the meals. So far, ISP has enough money to supply more than 400 families with a tasty Christmas dinner.

While ISP was seeking money, Broulim's was getting the food ready for the table. They sent a message to seek local vendors who were willing to donate food to help with their project. In response, they got a lot of help.

Coca-Cola from Idaho Falls has supplied more than 400 2-liter bottles of Coca-Cola.

Idaho Pork Producers has donated 400 hams.

Benchmark Potatoes has given more than 400 sacks of potatoes.

The state troopers will start to deliver the food out to the families this coming Monday. If you wish to donate, they are seeking money for one last day on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Ammon location of Broulim's from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.