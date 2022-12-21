REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – You may have heard of Amazon's "Alexa, Thank My Driver" campaign, but there were some stipulations – It only worked in designated areas, for Amazon delivery drivers and for the first 1 million customers that thanked them.

The "Alexa, Thank My Driver" program would tip Amazon delivery drivers $5 each time a customer would tell their Echo device to do so.

It started at the beginning of the month but quickly ended after millions of customers across the nation participated.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Amazon actually extended the program. The retail giant is allowing an additional 1 million customers to thank and tip their delivery drivers.

Linda Deming, from Rexburg, heard about the promotion and wanted to express her gratitude to her delivery driver, Rob Zirker.

After telling her Amazon Echo device, "Alexa, thank my driver," it didn't work.

In Eastern Idaho, Amazon packages are delivered by outside parties such as FedEx or UPS. This promotion does not apply to them.

But Deming still wanted to show her appreciation. She placed a sign on her door saying, "Alexa, you didn't thank my driver, but I will. Thank you Rob!" with a $5 bill attached. Her neighborhood decided to join in on the effort, all to thank their regular UPS delivery driver Rob Zirker. Deming posted the sign to Facebook, and many more homeowners in the Rexburg community joined her effort to thank their drivers, since 'Alexa' didn't.

During the Christmas season, delivery drivers across the nation are hard at work to get packages where they belong, often working more than a typical eight hour day.

Zirker says, "We in Rexburg start at 10 o'clock in the morning, or 9:45, and we don't have an ending time until the last package is delivered... Often times we are the 12 and 13 hours each day during Christmas. Just bigger loads and volume to do."

Zirker has no hard feelings that Amazon doesn't include UPS drivers in their campaign, but he's grateful for the families he delivers to almost every day for going the extra mile to support him and his work. "I appreciate it. It is showing recognition for the hard work we do and the time and sacrifice that we spend away from our families making sure these families are taken care of."

Deming and her neighbors want to encourage other families in the area to join in on thanking their delivery drivers if they have to means to do so. Those who are willing can download the template below, tape on the tip amount and stick it to their door.