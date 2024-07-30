Idaho DEQ offers app to help you keep track of air quality

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The air quality in eastern Idaho is listed moderate because of the smoke.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said they have an app that can help you keep track of the air quality.

The app is called Air Idaho and is available on both Android and Apple.

It will give you hourly updates on local air quality and if there is a burn ban in effect.

You can find the app here: https://www.deq.idaho.gov/deq-releases-mobile-app-providing-real-time-air-quality-information-to-the-public/

If you are suffering from medical issues due to the smoke in the air, they recommend seeking medical help.