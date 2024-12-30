Former President Jimmy Carter visited the area a few times

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Flags are at half-staff in Idaho in memory of former President Jimmy Carter. He died Sunday at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden and Idaho Governor Brad Little ordered flags lowered for the next month.

Carter visited our region at least three times.

One of his most memorable stops was a family rafting trip down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. That trip was encouraged by Carter's Secretary of the Interior and Former Idaho Governor Cecil Andrus.

President Jimmy Carter along with his family floated the Salmon River in central Idaho in August 1978.

Carter would later sign the law protecting the River of No Return Wilderness.

Carter and his family also visited Grand Teton National Park in August 1978. According to the park's Facebook page, the president rode horseback, did some sightseeing, and went fly fishing.

Carter served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981.