Two winning numbers drawn in Idaho Lottery’s $1,000,000 Raffle

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho – Two lucky Idaho Lottery winning tickets are now worth a guaranteed $1,000,000! The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers from the sold-out, 2024 version of the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 6 PM Mountain Time this evening. And this year’s two, $1,000,000 winning numbers, in the order drawn, are:

0 6 3 6 4 7

and

1 1 6 2 9 3

In addition to the two, $1,000,000 prizes, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including two, $10,000 prizes, 150 prizes of $100, 300 prizes of $50, 2900 prizes of $25, and 14,500 prizes of $15.

For all 17,854 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on December 30, 2024, to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays. Players may also mail their winning tickets to Lottery Offices for payment. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $1,500,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.