Secretary of State to hold press conference on elections

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Secretary of State Lawerence Denney will hold a press conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. MST to answer questions on Governor Brad Little’s latest proclamation detailing how the primary election will be carried out.

Governor Little, Secretary Denney and legislative leaders announced earlier this week Idaho’s primary election will remain on May 19, and the election will be conducted by mail pursuant to the existing laws for absentee voting due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

You can request an absentee ballot HERE.