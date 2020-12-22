2 Idahoans report vaccination reactions

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Division of Public Health says two health care workers have experienced severe allergic reactions after they received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. One was in northern Idaho and the other in the Treasure Valley.



One person has recovered fully. Another person was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to be discharged today.



Investigation indicates both persons had a known history of severe reactions after receiving an injectable medication.



“The CDC considers a history of severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis to any vaccine or to any injectable therapy as a precaution, but not contraindication, to vaccination,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the Division of Public Health. “In light of these events, we are concerned about the risk to people with such a history and recommend that anyone with a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to any vaccine or injectable therapy defer taking this vaccine until more is known.”

For now, Idaho health officials are advising people without a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to a vaccine or injectable therapy are still encouraged to get the vaccine when it is available to them.

According to the IDHW, data indicates there is very little risk to a vast majority of people. Side effects happen because the vaccine stimulates the body’s immune system. So far, they include fever, fatigue, headache, chills, and soreness at the injection site, but don’t usually last longer than a day or two.