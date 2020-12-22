Skip to Content
today at 8:35 am
Avalanche danger rated high in Island Park region

gallatin nf
Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center
This avalanche was intentionally created by Galllatin National Forest teams on Ski Hill on Lionhead

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Anyone entering the back country in and around Island Park and West Yellowstone are advised that avalanche danger is listed as “high” this week.

Fremont County Emergency Management reports new snow and wind-drifted snow are loading a weak foundation and creating dangerous avalanche conditions in the region. 

Skiers and snowmobilers should remember the following tips:

When you ride, ride with a partner

  • Carry a cellphone and have a way to keep it charged
  • Carry an avalanche beacon
  • Carry a backpack with an avalanche shovel, food and water
  • Carry matches or other materials to build a fire
  • Let someone know where and when you are going to go riding and when you plan on being back.


Elsewhere in the region, avalanche conditions remain dangerous for the mountains of northern and central Utah, including the Western Uintas and the Bear River Range.

Conditions are described as “considerable” in the region east of Idaho Falls in the Bridger Teton area and west in the Sun Valley region of the Sawtooth.

Get up to date before heading into the back country.

Bridger Teton Avalanche Center   

Gallatin Avalanche Center    

Utah and southeast Idaho  


Sawtooth Avalanche Center  

