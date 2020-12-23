2 killed in head-on collision

Local News

Two people are dead following a head-on collision north of Ft. Hall Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police said the accident happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. on US Highway 91 near Stock Trail Road, north of Ft. Hall.

ISP officers said John F. Hamann, 39, of Pocatello was driving southbound and crossed over into the northbound lane.

Tena A. Silveira, 60, of Pocatello was driving northbound.

Both drivers succumbed to their injuries, they said.

The road was block for approximately 3 hours.