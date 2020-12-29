Girl injured in snowmobile crash

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-A 17-year-old girl suffered an upper leg injury in a snowmobile crash southwest of West Yellowstone at around 10:11 a.m. Tuesday.



The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said a group of snowmobilers reported the accident to West Yellowstone Police dispatch. They said the girl’s snowmobile left the trail and struck multiple trees at a high rate of speed.



Gallatin County Search and Rescue located the crash using coordinates from the 911 call. She was quickly packaged onto a rescue sled, then transported back to West Yellowstone and a Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District ambulance.



The girl, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital by family members.