Hiker hospitalized after grizzly bear attack

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI)-A hiker is being treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after an encounter with a grizzly bear near West Yellowstone, Montana.



The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Baker’s Hole area at around 3:42 p.m. on report of a grizzly bear attack. The Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police, and Hebgen Basin Fire and EMS also responded.



Rescue teams were able to locate the injured person after about 50 minutes of off-trail searching. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim sustained significant scalp and facial injuries.



Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to within 70 yards of the scene on a snowmobile with a rescue toboggan. The patient was then taken by snowmobile to a nearby ambulance.



The subject, who was not identified, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment.