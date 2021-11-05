“Give Cold Feet the Boot” provides Idaho children with warm winter footwear

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - There was a lot of heart and soles to be found at one Rigby school Friday.

The annual "Give Cold Feet the Boot" campaign is taking a big step forward

Kids at Harwood Elementary walked away with a brand-new pair of winter boots and socks.

The after school coordinator in charge says this is a blessing for these children

"You know, the kids are really excited to have warm feet for the winter, and they're excited, the parents are excited to have the opportunity to have these boots," Dawn Green said. "A lot of the kids don't have boots. Some of these kids have never seen snow. And so it's exciting, you know, to have some warm boots to wear in the winter time. Their first experience with snow. It's kind of fun to watch."

The campaign is a partnership between Optum Idaho, the Idaho State Department of Education and C-A-L Ranch.

Downey Elementary School in Downey also took part in the drive.

In total, the campaign provided new snow boots and socks to more than 1,900 Idaho public school students this season.