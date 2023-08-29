New elementary school bond approved for Bonneville School District

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A bond to build a new elementary school in Bonneville School District 93 was passed by voters Tuesday.

The bond was approved with 70% of the vote. A super-majority of 66.7% was needed to pass the bond. The unofficial results showed 3,264 people voted in favor of the bond, compared to 1,391 against.

The $34.5 million dollar bond will give the funds to build a new elementary school and repair roofs to existing schools.

It's the same bond they proposed last spring, which failed by just 1%.

District 93 says when it was first proposed, voter turnout was low. According to the Bonneville County Elections Office, 2,818 people voted on the bond in May, which included early and absentee votes.

Supplemental levies for Shelley School District and the Marsh Valley School District also passed Tuesday evening.

Shelley School District Levy passed with 313 votes in favor and 139 against.

Marsh Valley School District 21 results were 400 votes in favor with 317 against the levy.