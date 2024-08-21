Pocatello’s cleaning icon, Don Aslett, passes away at 89

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Museum of Clean announced Wednesday morning Don Aslett, the museum's founder and a legend in the cleaning world, had passed away.

An east Idaho native, Aslett co-founded Varsity House Cleaning Company in Pocatello in 1957. From there, he became a cleaning expert, publishing over 40 books on cleaning and founding the Museum of Clean in Pocatello in 2011.

"He didn't see failure, he only saw success," said Cindy Miles, Aslett daughter. "He didn't worry about the naysayers, he just had a vision and he went forward with it."

Aslett is survived by his six children. A memorial service celebrating Aslett's life will be announced in the coming days.