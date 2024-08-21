Skip to Content
Local News

Pocatello’s cleaning icon, Don Aslett, passes away at 89

By
New
today at 4:56 PM
Published 5:45 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Museum of Clean announced Wednesday morning Don Aslett, the museum's founder and a legend in the cleaning world, had passed away.

An east Idaho native, Aslett co-founded Varsity House Cleaning Company in Pocatello in 1957. From there, he became a cleaning expert, publishing over 40 books on cleaning and founding the Museum of Clean in Pocatello in 2011.

"He didn't see failure, he only saw success," said Cindy Miles, Aslett daughter. "He didn't worry about the naysayers, he just had a vision and he went forward with it."

Aslett is survived by his six children. A memorial service celebrating Aslett's life will be announced in the coming days.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content