Bryan Kohbergers defense is trying to remove the option of the death penalty

today at 8:13 PM
Published 8:18 PM

Idaho (KIFI) – The defense team for Bryan Kohberger is working to remove the death penalty from his case.

He's charged with killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

In 13 motions made public Thursday, September 5th, Kohberger's lawyers argued several reasons why the state's intent to seek the death penalty is unconstitutional.

One motion focuses on what Kohberger's defense team calls an "ideological shift" and "evolving standards" in how Americans view the death penalty.

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin in June 2025.

