Juvenile caught in Cassia County after escaping from St. Anthony Juvenile Correction Center

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The juvenile who escaped from the St. Anthony Juvenile Correction Center was located by Cassia County Sheriff deputies.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections reported that the juvenile was captured at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Fremont County Sheriff's office said four juveniles fled the facility west of St. Anthony on Sunday. By Monday, officers were able to capture 3 of the 4, but the fourth was still on the run.

They said the investigation and capture was successful because of the cooperative effort with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department, and the Idaho State Police.

They said the investigation is ongoing, and new criminal charges will be forthcoming.