Prosecutor: 5 Teens behind the ‘boom’ sounds heard in Jefferson County

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office reported that five teenagers are responsible for creating the large boom heard in the county.

In a news release, Prosecutor Paul Butikofer said a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy saw a large explosion and fireball in the sky on December 27, 2024. The deputy started to investigate and found the teens involved in creating the large explosions.

"The deputy discovered that the juveniles would fill milk jugs, and other similar containers, with gasoline and place them around Tannerite. The juveniles would then shoot the Tannerite causing it to ignite and then in turn igniting the gasoline creating the large explosion and fireball," the release said.

The prosecutor said the teens involved were educated on the dangers of their actions and have recieved appropriate consequences through the juvenile system.