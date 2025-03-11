Skip to Content
Rigby man shot during fight with relative

today at 12:41 PM
Published 12:44 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)—Jefferson County Sheriff's office said a family fight led to a man being shot.

In a news release, the sheriff offices said a 46-year-old man was shot by Cutler Strong, 24, at a home in Rigby around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025.

They said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to the hospital by helicopter. His status is unknown.

Strong was also taken to the hospital by law enforcement officers.

Deputies said the two men are family members and were having an argument that turned physical.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting. No other details were released.

