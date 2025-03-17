New Mazda Dealership in Idaho Falls

New car smell, meet new dealership smell, at least at Young Mazda in Idaho Falls. Young Mazda has opened a new dealership building at the intersection of Sunnyside and Pioneer Rd.

"We moved our location to Sunnyside," said Rachel Russell, Service Manager at Young Mazda Idaho Falls. "We're just happy to be here and serve the community."

Young Mazda has been in town for several years, but their previous location on Holmes was only temporary. The new building is much more up-to-date and specific with what corporate Mazda wants their dealerships to look like.

The new building also marks the first purposefully built Mazda dealership in eastern Idaho.

"Prior to us being here, people had to drive two-and-a-half hours to our South Ogden location or to Twin Falls," said Tyler Ross, the General Manger for Young Mazda Idaho Falls. "Coming from South Ogden myself, we had a lot of customers from up here so this allows us to better meet our customer's needs."

While the dealership is fully operational at their new location, the official grand opening is scheduled for April 11 at 1:30pm. Ross says their will be representatives from the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, Mazda & Young Automotive Corporate offices among others. Their will be games and events for families as well as a food pantry packing event. The public is invited.